25 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: South Africa Keen to Bolster Ties With China

By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa, the continent's most advanced economy is eager to expand the solid relations the country is enjoying with global economic powerhouse, China.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed satisfaction of the countries' ties as he welcomed visiting counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital Pretoria on Tuesday.

He expressed South Africa's gratitude to the Chinese government for its "devout" support of South Africa's industrialisation programme and its skills development strategies.

"We were extremely pleased with the outcomes of our deliberations and I firmly believe that the bilateral relationship between South Africa and China has never been a stronger footing than now," Ramaphosa said.

He said his country valued the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership the two countries signed in 2010 during the then-South African President Jacob Zuma's official visit to China.

Ramaphosa reiterated his country's commitment to accelerating the implementation of the agreements around the partnerships.

He mentioned his government had undertaken to use "every opportunity possible" to expand trade and investment opportunities with China.

"We are therefore looking to China's International Import Expo in Shanghai and South Africa's Investment Conference later this year," Ramaphosa said.

Jinping is attending the tenth Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit in Sandton.

