24 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyan Military Destroys Hormuud Telecom Mast in El-Wak Town

Kenyan defence forces were reported to have destroyed a communication mast near El Wak town in Gedo region, paralysing communication in the area.

Local residents said the Kenyan forces used mortars to attack the Telecommunication mast located in Samaroole, about 18 kilometres away from the border town of El-Wak.

In an interview with Radio Shabelle, a villager, who asked to remain anonymous said huge explosions were heard as mortars rained down on the Hormuud Telecommunication mast.

It's not the first time KDF attacks a Telecommunication mast belonging to Hormuud Telecom Somalia Inc. a privately held telecommunications company based in Mogadishu.

