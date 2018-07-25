Tanzania Must Hone Skills to Boost Growth, Say CEOs

Dar es Salaam — Chief executive officers (CEOs) yesterday said Tanzania needs to hone its workforce especially in creativity and technology now that the country has received World Bank (WB) funds for skills development.

The country received $125 million (about Sh270 billion) from the WB that will specifically be spent on honing workers' skills in six sectors.

The money is part of the $250 million loan to Tanzania for skills development, with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) being one of the key players in its implementation. CEOs who spoke at a TPSF meeting in Dar es Salaam said there was a skills gap in Tanzania's labour market caused primarily by lack of coordination between education institutions and employers' needs and requirements.

"Generally, the weakness is on creativity and inability to cope with the advancement of science and technology in almost all sectors. We need to work on these skills," said Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, vice chairman of the Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (Atogs).

The executive director of the Rice Council of Tanzania, Ms Winfrida Bashangi, was of the same view, saying the training would boost the confidence of Tanzanians in coming up with innovative ideas as the country strives to attain middle-income status by 2025. Implementation of the programme will involve experts from countries that are more advanced in the sectors that have been lined up for improvement.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye mentioned the pilot sectors as agriculture and agribusiness, tourism and hospitality, construction, transport, energy and ICT.

"But we'll start with three key sectors - agriculture, transport and tourism," he said, adding that the selected areas had greater impact on the national economy.

To make the programme sustainable and realistic, Mr Simbeye said arrangements were underway to establish sector skills development (SSD) to complement the work of the National Skills Council.

"The aim is to nurture Tanzanians and make them capable of participating in various mega projects such as the construction of standard gauge railway, Selander Bridge, liquefied natural gas plant, Bagamoyo port and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline," he said.

Labour market specialist Nicholas Mbwanji said to attain its growth aspirations, Tanzania needs to put more emphasis on creating more technicians at the middle and lower levels and do away with the "degree holder" syndrome.

Citing Singapore's enrolment levels/ratios for the 2012/13 academic year as an example, Mr Mbwanji said 25 per cent of the students went to university, while 45 per cent and 30 per cent went to polytechnic and vocational training centres, respectively.

To meet the requirements of a typical middle income economy, the number of Tanzania's Degree holders must rise by 10.2 times while graduates from technical colleges and vocational training centres must increase by 2.6 and 5.35 times respectively.

"In this context, the education planning and management systems must be holistic in approach - meaning as we increase higher education delivery, we do more with low levels, possibly in the proportion of 1 (one) to 3 (three)," he said.