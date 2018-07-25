Photo: john Nyagah/Nation Media Group

Dubbed the bulldozer, Tanzania under President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the Board Chairman as per section 2 (1) (a) of the NSSF Act." and dissolved the board.

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma — The government's decision to dissolve the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board of directors received the backing of the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) yesterday.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, announced the dissolution of the board yesterday, adding that the process of appointing a new one was underway.

She said the changes were meant to put NSSF in a better position to execute its mandate, which includes increasing the number of members, collecting contributions, paying benefits in time and administering the fund's investment projects.

Hiring and firing has been common at the NFFS during the past two years. It all started in March 2016 when President John Magufuli revoked the appointment of the then NSSF director general, Dr Ramadhan Dau, and appointed Prof Godius Kahyarara in his place.

In June 2016, President Magufuli appointed Prof Samuel Wangwe as NSSF board chairman.

In July of the same year, six directors were suspended. They are former director of planning, investment and projects Yacoub Kidula; former director of finance Ludovick Mrosso; former director of administration and personnel Chiku Matessa; former director of disaster control Sadi Shemliwa; former director of internal audit Pauline Mtunda and former director of operations Crescentius Magori. They, along with six other top officials, were eventually sacked in July, last year.

Last week, Dr Magufuli removed Prof Kahyarara as NSSF director general and appointed Mr William Urio as his successor.

Tucta yesterday commended the changes at NSSF.

"What is being done is simply the starting point in the process to restructure pension funds in line with a recently approved law. Workers should not be worried," said Tucta secretary-general Yahya Msigwa.

The law Dr Msigwa referred to is the Public Service Security Fund, Act, 2018, which was approved by Parliament in January, this year, before it was assented to by President Magufuli.

The law repealed the laws that established the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF), Government Employees Provident Fund (GEPF), LAPF Pensions Fund and PPF Pensions Fund.

The four entities have been merged to form the Tanzania Public Service Social Security Fund (TPSSF), a behemoth with over Sh5 trillion in assets.

Ms Mhagama said yesterday that the government had completed the identification of members of the pension funds that have been merged.

"We were connecting the electronic systems from the merged funds, and I would like to state that everything went smoothly. Right now, we are waiting for the appointment of new board members," she said.

Ms Mhagama added that the management structure was in place and that PSSSF would absorb members of the four pension funds that have been merged.

"Some staff members were employed on temporary contracts. The incoming board will sort out this issue," she added.