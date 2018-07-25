25 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Halts Decision to Declare Homabay Gubernatorial Seat Vacant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has halted a decision to declare the Homabay gubernatorial seat vacant.

The country's top court further restrained the Homabay County Speaker from assuming the office of governor, pending the hearing and determination of an appeal filed by embattled Governor Cyprian Awiti.

Awiti moved to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the High Court nullifying his election.

Justices Philip Waki, Fatuma Sichale and Otieno Odek noted that High Court made findings of fact that there were flaws and irregularities disclosed in the tallying process that made the declared results indeterminate as to who the winner was.

During the hearing, the court found that there were two sets of results making it difficult to know who the winner of the August 8 polls was.

Awiti's election was challenged by former MP Joseph Oyugi Magwagwa, who maintained that he won the election but was denied victory by the electoral body.

So far, two other governors have moved to the Supreme Court after their elections were nullified.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.