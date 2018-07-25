South Africa: Cheetahs, Kings Start Pro14 On the Road

The Cheetahs will meet Munster in Ireland and the Southern Kings will take on Zebre Rugby in Italy in their opening PRO14 matches on Saturday, 1 September, the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The competition kicks off on Friday, August 31, with the 14 participating teams battling it out across 21 pool rounds in 152 matches throughout the season. The playoff stages will begin on Friday, May 3 2019, and the champions will be crowned on May 25.

The Cheetahs gave a good account of themselves in their opening season, which concluded in May, as they advanced to the playoffs where they lost to eventual runners up, the Scarlets.

Both the Bloemfonteiners and their counterparts from Port Elizabeth, the Southern Kings, will look to make their presence felt after familiarising themselves with the opposition and competition structure last season.

Wales will host the opening night of the new PRO14 season on August 31 with the first games taking place in Cardiff and Swansea. The Welsh capital will play host to a clash of European Champions as Cardiff Blues (Challenge Cup winners) welcome defending PRO14 title holders and Champions Cup winners, Leinster Rugby, to Cardiff Arms Park.

The second game on Friday, August 31 will see Ospreys open the campaign with a visit of Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh, who reached the PRO14 final series for the very first time just two months ago.

Round one sees a full set of terrific match-ups with two clashes of former champions when Connacht Rugby host Glasgow Warriors, while Scarlets, 2017 title winners and last season's beaten finalists, travel to Kingspan Stadium to face the 2006 Celtic League winners, Ulster Rugby.

Finally, Dragons fans will have high hopes to see what the region can achieve in season two of Bernard Jackman's tenure as they face a challenging opener against Benetton Rugby, who are aiming to build on last season's record number of wins to make a real push for the PRO14 final series.

For the first time ever the Championship has also been able to announce kick-off times and dates for the first 17 rounds of the PRO14 which is a big win for clubs and their supporters.

With teams from five countries competing in the PRO14 across two hemispheres, the process to formulate the fixture list comes with an extensive list of criteria to fulfil in terms of player welfare, respect to traditional match-days of various clubs and the needs of broadcasters.

Entering his 15 th season as Tournament Director, David Jordan, said: "For the first-time ever we have produced fixtures with kick-off times and dates right up to Round 17 which we have never been able to do before. When you consider the planning required around incoming and outbound South African tours, it's fantastic to have so much of the season mapped out ahead of us at this point.

"Rarely, has there been so much anticipation and excitement ahead of a new season now that we every game live across the UK on Premier Sports fully supported by eir sport & TG4 in Ireland, SuperSport in South Africa and S4C in Wales. Our new broadcast arrangements will drive up the broadcast standards and supporters should rightly get excited by what is to come.

"I would like to thank all of our broadcast partners for their input into the process and the patience and flexibility of our teams throughout. Naturally, the logistics involved in scheduling an international club rugby tournament present many challenges, but our clubs and broadcasters recognise that the PRO14 is incredibly unique which is why they are so proud to be a part of the Championship.

"We are confident that we have respected the wide-ranging criteria required to produce the fixture list, whether that is accommodating traditional Friday or Saturday match-days for various clubs or working around clubs who share venues with football teams.

"Naturally, there is an abundance of international travel involved, too, and that is all part of the appeal of the PRO14, and now with the South African teams involved our clubs have embraced the opportunity to go on tour - a cherished aspect of the game that has faded away in recent times. I wish all of our teams the very best of luck this season as we look forward to another terrific campaign of PRO14 action."

PRO 14 SEASON FIXTURES

Round 1

Friday, August 31 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Leinster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Saturday, September 1

15:00 Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, The Sportsground

17:15 Ulster Rugby v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium

17:15 Munster Rugby v Cheetahs (venue TBC)

19:35 Dragons v Benetton Rugby, Rodney Parade

20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Southern Kings, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Round 2

Friday, September 7 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, September 8 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Southern Kings, Rodney Parade

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club, The Sportsground

17:30 Ospreys Rugby v Cheetahs, Liberty Stadium

19:35 Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

20:35 Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Monigo

Round 3

Friday, September 14 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, September 15 (all kick-off times are local)

17:15 Scarlets v Benetton Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Dragons, RDS Arena

19:30 Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors, Toyota Stadium

20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Sunday, September 16 (all kick-off times are local)

14:15 Southern Kings v Ulster Rugby (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Round 4

Friday, September 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:15 Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Saturday, September 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, The Sportsground

17:15 Dragons v Zebre Rugby Club, Rodney Parade

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, RDS Arena

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Round 5

Friday, September 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Saturday, September 29 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby

18:30 Scarlets v Southern Kings

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Dragons

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Round 6

Friday, October 5 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cheetahs, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, October 6 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Scarlets v Ospreys Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

17:15 Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade

18:00 Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Aviva Stadium

20:00 Benetton Rugby v Southern Kings, Stadio Monigo

Round 7

Friday, October 26 (all kick-off times are local)

19:00 Southern Kings v Scarlets, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

19:55 Ulster Rugby v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium

20:00 Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Saturday, October 27 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17:15 Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park

19:15 Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, Toyota Stadium

October 26/27/28

TBC Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium

Round 8

Friday, November 2 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Liberty Stadium

Saturday, November 3 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Dragons, Sportsground

Sunday, November 4 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park

14:45 Southern Kings v Leinster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

16:45 Cheetahs v Munster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Round 8

Friday, November 23 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, RDS Arena

19:35 Scarlets v Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Saturday, November 24 (all kick-off times are local)

14:30 Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Sunday, November 25 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

16:30 Zebre v Munster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17:30 Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby, Rodney Parade

Round 10

Friday, November 30 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Zebre, Liberty Stadium

19:35 Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, December 1 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ulster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingspan Stadium

17:00 Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby, Toyota Stadium

17:15 Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium

17:15 Dragons v Leinster Rugby, Rodney Parade

19:15 Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Round 11

Friday, December 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, December 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ospreys Rugby v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park

17:15 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield Stadium

19:45 Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, RDS Arena

TBC Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Round 12

Friday, December 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Sportsground

Saturday, December 29 (all kick-off times are local

15:00 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby, Scotstoun

17:15 Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Thomond Park

17:15 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets

Sunday, December 30 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ospreys Rugby, Rodney Parade

Round 13

Saturday, January 5 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, RDS Arena

17:15 Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Southern Kings, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, Sportsground

Sunday, January 6 (all kick-off times are local)

14:00 Zebre v Cheetahs, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

January 4/5/6

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Remaining Round 11 match

Saturday, January 19 (all kick-off times are local)

TBC Southern Kings v Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Round 14

Friday, January 25 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Scarlets, RDS Arena

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, January 26 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Munster Rugby, Rodney Parade

15:00 Cheetahs v Zebre, Toyota Stadium

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

17:15 Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Remaining Round 12 clash

Saturday, February 2 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Cheetahs v Southern Kings, Toyota Stadium

Round 15

Friday, February 15 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Munster Rugby v Southern Kings, Irish Independent Park

Saturday, February 16 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

17:30 Connacht Rugby v Cheetahs, Sportsground

18:15 Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park

February 15/16/17

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Round 16

Friday, February 22 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

19:55 Leinster Rugby v Southern Kings, RDS Arena

Saturday, February 23 (all kick-off times are local)

14:00 Benetton Rugby v Dragons, Stadio Monigo

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Zebre, Kingspan Stadium

Sunday, February 24 (all kick-off times are local)

TBC Scarlets v Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets

Round 17

Friday, March 1 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Cheetahs, RDS Arena

Saturday, March 2 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Sportsground

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Monigo

17:00 Scarlets v Munster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

18:15 Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings, Cardiff Arms Park

Sunday, March 3 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ulster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Round 18

March 22/23/24

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs

Munster Rugby v Zebre

Ospreys Rugby v Dragons

Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings

Round 19

April 5/6/7

Cheetahs v Ospreys Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Dragons

Leinster Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby

Zebre v Connacht Rugby

Round 20

April 12/13/14

Cheetahs v Dragons

Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Ospreys

Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Zebre

Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby

Round 21

April 26/27/28

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Rugby

Cheetahs v Southern Kings

Dragons v Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby

Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Zebre v Benetton Rugby

Quarter-Final Stage

May 3/4/5

Semi-Finals

May 17/18/19

PRO14 Final

May 25

Source: Sport24