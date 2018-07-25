South Africa: Cheetahs, Kings Start Pro14 On the Road

The Cheetahs will meet Munster in Ireland and the Southern Kings will take on Zebre Rugby in Italy in their opening PRO14 matches on Saturday, 1 September, the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.
The competition kicks off on Friday, August 31, with the 14 participating teams battling it out across 21 pool rounds in 152 matches throughout the season. The playoff stages will begin on Friday, May 3 2019, and the champions will be crowned on May 25.
The Cheetahs gave a good account of themselves in their opening season, which concluded in May, as they advanced to the playoffs where they lost to eventual runners up, the Scarlets.
Both the Bloemfonteiners and their counterparts from Port Elizabeth, the Southern Kings, will look to make their presence felt after familiarising themselves with the opposition and competition structure last season.
Wales will host the opening night of the new PRO14 season on August 31 with the first games taking place in Cardiff and Swansea. The Welsh capital will play host to a clash of European Champions as Cardiff Blues (Challenge Cup winners) welcome defending PRO14 title holders and Champions Cup winners, Leinster Rugby, to Cardiff Arms Park.
The second game on Friday, August 31 will see Ospreys open the campaign with a visit of Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh, who reached the PRO14 final series for the very first time just two months ago.
Round one sees a full set of terrific match-ups with two clashes of former champions when Connacht Rugby host Glasgow Warriors, while Scarlets, 2017 title winners and last season's beaten finalists, travel to Kingspan Stadium to face the 2006 Celtic League winners, Ulster Rugby.
Finally, Dragons fans will have high hopes to see what the region can achieve in season two of Bernard Jackman's tenure as they face a challenging opener against Benetton Rugby, who are aiming to build on last season's record number of wins to make a real push for the PRO14 final series.
For the first time ever the Championship has also been able to announce kick-off times and dates for the first 17 rounds of the PRO14 which is a big win for clubs and their supporters.
With teams from five countries competing in the PRO14 across two hemispheres, the process to formulate the fixture list comes with an extensive list of criteria to fulfil in terms of player welfare, respect to traditional match-days of various clubs and the needs of broadcasters.
Entering his 15 th season as Tournament Director, David Jordan, said: "For the first-time ever we have produced fixtures with kick-off times and dates right up to Round 17 which we have never been able to do before. When you consider the planning required around incoming and outbound South African tours, it's fantastic to have so much of the season mapped out ahead of us at this point.
"Rarely, has there been so much anticipation and excitement ahead of a new season now that we every game live across the UK on Premier Sports fully supported by eir sport & TG4 in Ireland, SuperSport in South Africa and S4C in Wales. Our new broadcast arrangements will drive up the broadcast standards and supporters should rightly get excited by what is to come.
"I would like to thank all of our broadcast partners for their input into the process and the patience and flexibility of our teams throughout. Naturally, the logistics involved in scheduling an international club rugby tournament present many challenges, but our clubs and broadcasters recognise that the PRO14 is incredibly unique which is why they are so proud to be a part of the Championship.
"We are confident that we have respected the wide-ranging criteria required to produce the fixture list, whether that is accommodating traditional Friday or Saturday match-days for various clubs or working around clubs who share venues with football teams.
"Naturally, there is an abundance of international travel involved, too, and that is all part of the appeal of the PRO14, and now with the South African teams involved our clubs have embraced the opportunity to go on tour - a cherished aspect of the game that has faded away in recent times. I wish all of our teams the very best of luck this season as we look forward to another terrific campaign of PRO14 action."
PRO 14 SEASON FIXTURES
Round 1
Friday, August 31 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Cardiff Blues v Leinster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park
19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Liberty Stadium
Saturday, September 1
15:00 Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, The Sportsground
17:15 Ulster Rugby v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium
17:15 Munster Rugby v Cheetahs (venue TBC)
19:35 Dragons v Benetton Rugby, Rodney Parade
20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Southern Kings, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
Round 2
Friday, September 7 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium
19:35 Ulster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Kingspan Stadium
Saturday, September 8 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Dragons v Southern Kings, Rodney Parade
17:15 Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club, The Sportsground
17:30 Ospreys Rugby v Cheetahs, Liberty Stadium
19:35 Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets
20:35 Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Monigo
Round 3
Friday, September 14 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Munster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Irish Independent Park
Saturday, September 15 (all kick-off times are local)
17:15 Scarlets v Benetton Rugby, Parc y Scarlets
17:15 Leinster Rugby v Dragons, RDS Arena
19:30 Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors, Toyota Stadium
20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
Sunday, September 16 (all kick-off times are local)
14:15 Southern Kings v Ulster Rugby (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)
Round 4
Friday, September 21 (all kick-off times are local)
19:15 Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby, Toyota Stadium
19:35 Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park
Saturday, September 22 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
17:15 Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, The Sportsground
17:15 Dragons v Zebre Rugby Club, Rodney Parade
19:35 Leinster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, RDS Arena
19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Liberty Stadium
Round 5
Friday, September 28 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs, Cardiff Arms Park
Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports & eir sport
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby, BT Murrayfield
Saturday, September 29 (all kick-off times are local)
16:00 Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
17:15 Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby
18:30 Scarlets v Southern Kings
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Dragons
19:35 Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby
Round 6
Friday, October 5 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cheetahs, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium
19:35 Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium
Saturday, October 6 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Scarlets v Ospreys Rugby, Parc y Scarlets
17:15 Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade
18:00 Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Aviva Stadium
20:00 Benetton Rugby v Southern Kings, Stadio Monigo
Round 7
Friday, October 26 (all kick-off times are local)
19:00 Southern Kings v Scarlets, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
19:55 Ulster Rugby v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium
20:00 Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
Saturday, October 27 (all kick-off times are local)
16:00 Benetton Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Monigo
17:15 Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park
19:15 Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, Toyota Stadium
October 26/27/28
TBC Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium
Round 8
Friday, November 2 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Liberty Stadium
Saturday, November 3 (all kick-off times are local)
16:00 Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Stadio Monigo
17:15 Connacht Rugby v Dragons, Sportsground
Sunday, November 4 (all kick-off times are local)
14:45 Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park
14:45 Southern Kings v Leinster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
16:45 Cheetahs v Munster Rugby, Toyota Stadium
Round 8
Friday, November 23 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun
19:35 Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, RDS Arena
19:35 Scarlets v Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets
Saturday, November 24 (all kick-off times are local)
14:30 Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby, Toyota Stadium
Sunday, November 25 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
16:30 Zebre v Munster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
17:30 Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby, Rodney Parade
Round 10
Friday, November 30 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Zebre, Liberty Stadium
19:35 Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Irish Independent Park
Saturday, December 1 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Ulster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingspan Stadium
17:00 Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby, Toyota Stadium
17:15 Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium
17:15 Dragons v Leinster Rugby, Rodney Parade
19:15 Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Round 11
Friday, December 21 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium
Saturday, December 22 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Ospreys Rugby v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium
17:15 Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park
17:15 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield Stadium
19:45 Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, RDS Arena
TBC Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
Round 12
Friday, December 28 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Sportsground
Saturday, December 29 (all kick-off times are local
15:00 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby, Scotstoun
17:15 Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Thomond Park
17:15 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets
Sunday, December 30 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Dragons v Ospreys Rugby, Rodney Parade
Round 13
Saturday, January 5 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo
17:15 Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, RDS Arena
17:15 Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Southern Kings, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, Sportsground
Sunday, January 6 (all kick-off times are local)
14:00 Zebre v Cheetahs, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
January 4/5/6
TBC Ospreys Rugby v Cardiff Blues
Remaining Round 11 match
Saturday, January 19 (all kick-off times are local)
TBC Southern Kings v Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Round 14
Friday, January 25 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium
19:35 Leinster Rugby v Scarlets, RDS Arena
19:35 Ulster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Kingspan Stadium
Saturday, January 26 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Dragons v Munster Rugby, Rodney Parade
15:00 Cheetahs v Zebre, Toyota Stadium
17:15 Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park
17:15 Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Remaining Round 12 clash
Saturday, February 2 (all kick-off times are local)
16:00 Cheetahs v Southern Kings, Toyota Stadium
Round 15
Friday, February 15 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Munster Rugby v Southern Kings, Irish Independent Park
Saturday, February 16 (all kick-off times are local)
16:00 Zebre v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
17:30 Connacht Rugby v Cheetahs, Sportsground
18:15 Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo
19:35 Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park
February 15/16/17
TBC Ospreys Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Liberty Stadium
Round 16
Friday, February 22 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium
19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium
19:55 Leinster Rugby v Southern Kings, RDS Arena
Saturday, February 23 (all kick-off times are local)
14:00 Benetton Rugby v Dragons, Stadio Monigo
19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield
19:35 Ulster Rugby v Zebre, Kingspan Stadium
Sunday, February 24 (all kick-off times are local)
TBC Scarlets v Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets
Round 17
Friday, March 1 (all kick-off times are local)
19:35 Leinster Rugby v Cheetahs, RDS Arena
Saturday, March 2 (all kick-off times are local)
14:45 Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Sportsground
16:00 Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Monigo
17:00 Scarlets v Munster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets
18:15 Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
19:35 Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings, Cardiff Arms Park
Sunday, March 3 (all kick-off times are local)
15:00 Dragons v Ulster Rugby, Rodney Parade
Round 18
March 22/23/24
Cardiff Blues v Scarlets
Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby
Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby
Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs
Munster Rugby v Zebre
Ospreys Rugby v Dragons
Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings
Round 19
April 5/6/7
Cheetahs v Ospreys Rugby
Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby
Southern Kings v Dragons
Leinster Rugby v Benetton Rugby
Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues
Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby
Zebre v Connacht Rugby
Round 20
April 12/13/14
Cheetahs v Dragons
Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues
Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby
Southern Kings v Ospreys
Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors
Scarlets v Zebre
Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby
Round 21
April 26/27/28
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Rugby
Cheetahs v Southern Kings
Dragons v Scarlets
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby
Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby
Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby
Zebre v Benetton Rugby
Quarter-Final Stage
May 3/4/5
Semi-Finals
May 17/18/19
PRO14 Final
May 25
