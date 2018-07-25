South Africa: Man Shot Dead in Front of Newclare Primary School

Police say a man was shot and killed by a group of gunmen outside Newclare Primary School, in the west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophiatown police spokesperson Jerbes de Bruin said the incident happened just after 14:00.

"The man was on his way to fetch his child at school when a group of suspects fired several shots at his car. They then fled the scene," De Bruin said.

He said community members "loaded him in a car and rushed him to hospital" where he died.

According to residents, after the gunmen fled the scene one of them was later gunned down a few blocks away.

De Bruin confirmed the shooting but said police could not link the two incidents as yet.

"There was a shooting where a second person died, but we can't link the two. It will be part of an investigation."

No arrests have been made for either of the shooting incidents.

A local, who asked not be named, told News24 that he saw the man every day as he picked his child up from school.

"It is very bad what happened here. People are being shot almost every second day in this area (Newclare). This shooting happened right in front of a primary school. Look at all the children playing in the streets," the man said.

Source: News24