Tanzania: Best Goat Breed Set to Meet Market Needs

ACTING Director General of Kongwa Branch of Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (Taliri), Dr Wildref Munisi, said they were committed to having the best goat breed that met market needs.

"We have in place the high quality goat breed, which will transform the lives of livestock keepers and avail factories with adequate raw materials.

Dr Munisi said Mali goat breed was the best breed and the majority of livestock keepers, who had opted for it were enjoying the results.

"Mali breed is a combination of three species and its multiplication has used the best technology and it has the capacity to produce more offspring and quality meat if a fattening procedure is adhered to," said Dr Munisi during an event in which Private Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) signed a 500m/- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taliri to empower youth entrepreneurs. The MoU was signed by PASS Managing Director Nicomed Bohay and Taliri Acting Director General, Dr Jonas Kizima.

The PASS Managing Director said under the agreement they would provide money for improved livestock infrastructure at Kongwa Taliri Centre so that the selected youth would be given the best skills of livestock keeping with entrepreneurship focus.

"We will advertise the criteria needed whereas the youth, who keep goats with entrepreneurship focus, will apply and the best 100 of them will be selected to join a 12-month programme," said Mr Bohay.

He noted that they would start with 1,000 goats and the youth to be hosted at the centre under the supervision of Kongwa Taliri experts would be availed with the latest goat keeping technology.

He added that they had picked Kongwa despite Taliri having almost seven other stations due to its position and that it also focused on goat breed research.

Mr Bohay said they had decided to start with goat whereas the youth under the 12-month programme would be taught on the size and breed of goat, fattening procedures, pastures at every stage and the market.

"This is the best way for them to create employment and also readily available raw materials for abattoirs and meat processing factories as the country embarks on the industrial economy," said Bohay.

He said after training PASS would give them capital and ensure close monitoring as they wanted to transform livestock keeping into the commercial one.

Earlier, Dr Kizima said the agreement had come at the right time as industries were in need of raw materials for meat industries.

He said there was readily market and high demand of goat products in United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.