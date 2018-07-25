Tanzania: We Count On Frelimo Congress to Generate Inspiring Outcomes

WITHOUT an iota of doubt, blood brotherhood is one of the best (if not certainly the best) way of characterising the relationship between Tanzania and Mozambique.

There's the geographical factor that immediately shoots to the fore, focused on the fact that someone, or an entity, cannot choose who their neighbours should be.

Many are individuals, communities and countries that are at loggerheads with their neighbours, some of which escalate to bitter verbal exchanges, and worse, armed confrontations.

Due to shyness, driven by the desire not to seem belligerent, or to be despised by peace-loving sections of the rest of mankind, some otherwise not-so-friendly countries put up a comical pretence of being in good terms.

There is a glaring wholesomeness in the excellent relationship between Tanzania and Mozambique.

It is rooted primarily in the critical supportive role that Tanzania's first post-independence government under founding President Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere played in the Mozambican liberation struggle.

We were steadfast in empowering the Mozambique Liberation Front, Frelimo, which was converted into a political party after the country's independence from oppressive Portuguese rule in 1975.

It is significant to recall that State-level ties between the two countries were consolidated by their ruling parties, at our end being Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Worth recalling, too, is that per Mwalimu Nyerere's visionary approach, as long as even a single African country was still under colonial rule, the political independence of the rest in the continent was incomplete.

He expounded on that in a speech he delivered at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, during an occasion at which the Mozambican liberation hero (the late) Samora Machel, was bidding farewell to Tanzania (albeit on a 'kwaheri ya kuonana' basis) before proceeding to Mozambique for installation as leader of a free Mozambique.

Beyond the quest for political independence, Africa is grappling with the economic development quest; a challenge that can be best pursued via solid bilateral, regional and continent-wide schemes.

That's the backdrop against which the participation by retired President Benjamin Mkapa in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Frelimo Second Congress at Niasa today, should be viewed.

Accompanying Mr Mkapa, a representative of President John Magufuli (at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi), is CCM Deputy Chairman (Mainland), Mr Philip Mangula. We wish the Congress all the best, conscious that its benefits would rub off Tanzania and the rest of Africa.