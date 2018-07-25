Tanzania: Registrar Okays Simba Constitution

HARDLY hours after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) issued a 75-day ultimatum to Simba SC to conduct leadership election; the club announced that its new constitution has been approved by the government.

The club's Media and Communication Officer, Haji Manara said in a statement yesterday that the Registrar of Sports Associations and Clubs in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has endorsed the club's constitutional amendments.

Manara said the club's Board will meet on July 31st this year, among other things to pick the Election Committee, according to Article 37 of the constitution.

He said the Board will also direct the committee to call for the election. Simba members, who met at the Julius Nyerere International Convection Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on May 19th this year, made constitutional amendments, changing the club's legal and institutional framework from a members' association into a public limited liability company to be known as Simba Sports Club Limited.

Under the new framework, the club will be formed jointly between current members and businessman Mohamed Dewji alias 'MO'.

During the previous extraordinary member's meeting held at the same venue on December 3rd last year, it was announced Dewji won a 20bn/- takeover bid to become among majority shareholders, while the remaining 50 per cent of the stakes will be owned by other club members.

However, Dewji later bowed to government's regulation, stipulating that if a club is run as a commercial company, the majority of the voting shares of that company have to be controlled by members. Initially, Dewji, wanted to own 51 per cent of the Mainland champions Simba SC shares, which will make him majority shareholder of the club but the government issued a directive that only 49 per cent should be sold to an individual.

Early yesterday, TFF president Wallace Karia directed Simba to conduct election within 75 days, to pick new leaders, who will be in charge for the next four years.

Simba leaders had recently requested TFF to provide them with more time for them to conduct election because they were still waiting the approval of the new constitution by the registrar of sports associations.

The Msimbazi Reds club is currently under interim President, Salim Abdallah, because President Evance Aveva and Vice-President, who came into power in 2014, are still under custody allegedly for money laundry case.

Meanwhile, Simba has given green light to their creative midfielder, Said Ndemla to join Sweden side, AFC Eskilstuna. Interim president, Salim Abdallah 'Try Again' confirmed that Ndemla is free to join the Europe club.

The club is currently engaged in a pre-season camp in Turkey and Ndemla did not travel with the rest of the squad in order to finalise his move.