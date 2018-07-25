25 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli to Nyusi - Hearty Salutations

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has sent a congratulatory message to President Filipe Nyusi and Mozambicans at large for the 50th Anniversary and Second Congress of Mozambique Liberation Front, better known in Portuguese as Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (FRELIMO).

At celebrations to be marked today at Matchedje in Niassa Province, Dr Magufuli will be represented by former President Benjamin Mkapa and Vice-Chairman (Mainland) of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Mr Philip Mangula.

"On behalf of the government of Tanzania, CCM and Tanzanians in general, I am glad to join you President Nyusi and all Mozambicans in celebrating this important day,"Dr Magufuli said in a statement issued yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, adding: "This day reminds us of the imperative obligation to defend and preserve independence of our countries which our founding fathers the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Samora Machel of Mozambique fought for."

Dr Magufuli wished all the best to the Mozambicans and congratulated them for the achievements they had recorded so far, including preserving their independence, stating further that Tanzania was proud of the historic, brotherly and good neighbourhood between the two countries.

President Magufuli assured President Nyusi that Tanzania would continue to cement its bilateral relations with Mozambique at the level of government and their ruling parties; CCM and FRELIMO through strengthening economic co-operation.

"I hereby urge citizens from Tanzania and Mozambique to explore existing development opportunities to strengthen their brotherhood for development," President Magufuli said in the statement.

According to a statement issued earlier on Monday, President Nyusi had invited President Magufuli to the celebrations, but he requested retired President Mkapa to represent him at the historic event instead.

Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation explained that President Magufuli would be attending to other duties but in recognition of the two countries strong relations, he decided to send a high powered representation.

