Tanzania: Utilise Family Planning to Curb Maternal Mortality, Women Told

BAHI District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Phillipina Phillipo, has challenged women to utilise family planning to curb the maternal mortality rate.

Speaking yesterday, the DMO said despite several interventions by the government and development partners, the maternal mortality rate in the district was still high, saying family planning was vital to curb the maternal mortality rate.

She said she was optimistic about the recently launched project by Chama Cha Uzazi na Melezi Bora Tanzania (Umati) in cooperation with the Japanese Organisation for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP) and Takeda, saying the programme would play a significant role in reducing maternal mortality in the district.

"We expect a significant reduction in maternal mortality because the government is concerned about raising public awareness and educating women on the importance of family planning," she said.

The Director of Health, Social Welfare and Nutrition Services in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, said the project was important to curb the problem in the district.

"I am confident that with Umati project, this problem will soon be contained."

The $1,500,000 project expected to phase out in 2022 will be implemented in selected 10 wards in the district and aims at reaching 600,000 women. "

The five-year project will focus on increasing antenatal care, family planning and decreasing teenage pregnancy," Programme Manager Wango Nyagwegwe said.