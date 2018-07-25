25 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Utilise Family Planning to Curb Maternal Mortality, Women Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

BAHI District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Phillipina Phillipo, has challenged women to utilise family planning to curb the maternal mortality rate.

Speaking yesterday, the DMO said despite several interventions by the government and development partners, the maternal mortality rate in the district was still high, saying family planning was vital to curb the maternal mortality rate.

She said she was optimistic about the recently launched project by Chama Cha Uzazi na Melezi Bora Tanzania (Umati) in cooperation with the Japanese Organisation for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP) and Takeda, saying the programme would play a significant role in reducing maternal mortality in the district.

"We expect a significant reduction in maternal mortality because the government is concerned about raising public awareness and educating women on the importance of family planning," she said.

The Director of Health, Social Welfare and Nutrition Services in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, said the project was important to curb the problem in the district.

"I am confident that with Umati project, this problem will soon be contained."

The $1,500,000 project expected to phase out in 2022 will be implemented in selected 10 wards in the district and aims at reaching 600,000 women. "

The five-year project will focus on increasing antenatal care, family planning and decreasing teenage pregnancy," Programme Manager Wango Nyagwegwe said.

Tanzania

Another Quake As National Spcial Security Fund Board Axed

BARELY ten days after President John Magufuli dropped the Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF),… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.