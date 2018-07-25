25 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shilling Trades Flat As Dollar Demand Subdued

THE shilling traded flat yesterday on subdued greenback demand as importers are accumulating the local currency to meet month end regulatory obligations.

TIB Corporate Bank said in a daily market update that shilling depreciated slightly by 0.04 per cent to close the yesterday trading at 2,270/- against US dollar.

A similar trend was expected "unless sizable demand enters the market".

CRDB Bank in its daily financial market highlights said the pair, the shilling and US dollar seem to have lower volatility levels than were experienced during the previous week.

"Traders are seen to have come back into the market after seeing the greenback stabilises, willing to take advantage of this in case the volatile state returns," CRDB said in daily market highlights statement.

The pair ended at a 2260/2300 level. The trading on Monday experienced a rising demand from oil marketing companies (OMCs), which were most active in the market, followed by the trade, manufacturing and government entities sectors.

Suppliers from the agriculture, mining and exploration, together with the tourism sector were also seen to be active in the market, continuing to take advantage of the favourable high prices of the greenback.

"Forecast for the local FX market is that we might be looking at a period of experiencing more volatility within the market, before it stabilises," CRDB said on Monday.

Orbit Securities said the shilling weakened by 0.13 per cent to close the week at 2,280.66 against US dollar in the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) from 2,277.75 of the previous week's close.

Tanzania

