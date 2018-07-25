25 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Another Quake As NSSF Board Axed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: john Nyagah/Nation Media Group
Dubbed the bulldozer, Tanzania under President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the Board Chairman as per section 2 (1) (a) of the NSSF Act." and dissolved the board.
By Sylvester Domasa in Dodoma

BARELY ten days after President John Magufuli dropped the Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Professor Godius Kahyarara, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled} Ms Jenista Mhagama, has disbanded the NSSF board with immediate effect, placing the entity under the charge of administrators.

She also announced the revocation of the appointment of the Board Chairman Prof Samwel Wangwe, a prominent economist, who was serving his last year.

He was appointed by the President on May 30, 2016 to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, under a three-year contract ending May 2018.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, the minister said the President had agreed to revoke the appointment of the Board Chairman as per section 2 (1) (a) of the NSSF Act."

The Head of State revoked the appointment of Prof Kahyarara and replaced him with Mr William Erio, the former PPF Director General.

The minister explained that the changes and the subsequent decision was a climax of the initial decision made by the President "to revoke the appointment of the then Director General Prof Kahyarara," announced that a new board would be formed soon.

She further noted that the decision was also meant to ensure that the entity enhanced its capacity to oversee its daily businesses, enrol new members, collect contributions, pay pensions on time and oversee its investments diligently and professionally. July has in recent times been a bad month for top NSSF managers.

Last July, the entire top management was disbanded after 12 senior officials were sent home to pave the way for investigations into a scandal that reportedly cost the country billions of shillings.

It included six directors, five managers and an engineer. A CAG report had revealed that NSSF lost 66 bn/- due to unpaid loans by former employees, cancelation of projects and imprudent investments in housing estate.

More on This

Trade Union Backs Move On Social Security Fund

The government's decision to dissolve the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board of directors received the backing… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.