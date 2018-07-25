Photo: john Nyagah/Nation Media Group

Dubbed the bulldozer, Tanzania under President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the Board Chairman as per section 2 (1) (a) of the NSSF Act." and dissolved the board.

BARELY ten days after President John Magufuli dropped the Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Professor Godius Kahyarara, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled} Ms Jenista Mhagama, has disbanded the NSSF board with immediate effect, placing the entity under the charge of administrators.

She also announced the revocation of the appointment of the Board Chairman Prof Samwel Wangwe, a prominent economist, who was serving his last year.

He was appointed by the President on May 30, 2016 to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, under a three-year contract ending May 2018.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, the minister said the President had agreed to revoke the appointment of the Board Chairman as per section 2 (1) (a) of the NSSF Act."

The Head of State revoked the appointment of Prof Kahyarara and replaced him with Mr William Erio, the former PPF Director General.

The minister explained that the changes and the subsequent decision was a climax of the initial decision made by the President "to revoke the appointment of the then Director General Prof Kahyarara," announced that a new board would be formed soon.

She further noted that the decision was also meant to ensure that the entity enhanced its capacity to oversee its daily businesses, enrol new members, collect contributions, pay pensions on time and oversee its investments diligently and professionally. July has in recent times been a bad month for top NSSF managers.

Last July, the entire top management was disbanded after 12 senior officials were sent home to pave the way for investigations into a scandal that reportedly cost the country billions of shillings.

It included six directors, five managers and an engineer. A CAG report had revealed that NSSF lost 66 bn/- due to unpaid loans by former employees, cancelation of projects and imprudent investments in housing estate.