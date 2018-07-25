Tanzania: Korea Prime Minister Lauds Tanzania for Strong Growth

RAPID growth of Tanzania's economy will open up more opportunities between the business communities in South Korea and Tanzania.

Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon gave the remarks in Dar es Salaam on Monday during launching of the Tanzania-Korea Business Forum.

The event was part of the activities during his three-day visit to the country since last Saturday.He commended the government for enabling a remarkable economic growth, making the country as one of 10 countries with fastest growing economies in the world.

"Let me congratulate the leaders of this country together with businesspeople and entrepreneurs for this achievement," he said.

He used the platform to call upon Korean companies to participate in the major investment projects implemented in the country.

"We will continue to working on expanding cooperation with Tanzania in areas of infrastructures, chemical, medical, construction and industrial sector," Mr Lee assured.

When officially opened the forum, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa encouraged the Korean investors to invest in Tanzania, assuring them of better investment environment.

He told the participants that the government has been emphasising on the setting up of industries that would use local materials in order to add value on the products from agriculture, forests and mining.

He further welcomed the South Korean investors to invest in tourism sector, arguing that the country has vast tourist attractions including national parks of Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro and others.

Tanzania has a total of 1,300 kilometres of coastal land from Tanga to Mtwara region. In order to manage well the coastline, the government is finalising the process to form an authority to manage the coastline.