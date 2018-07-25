Tanzania: Police Issue 7-Day Ultimatum for Motorists to Pay Fines

POLICE have issued a seven-day ultimatum for drivers and motor vehicle owners, to clear their outstanding debts for notification of traffic offences, before legal actions are instituted against them.

Addressing reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Head of Police Traffic Department, Fortunatus Muslim said from August 1 the department will launch an operation to arrest those who were yet to clear their fines countrywide.

He said, owners and drivers who will be arrested will face legal action, urging them to clear their fines within the given grace period.

The Traffic Police boss made the remarks when issuing a report of inspection for drivers' licences, motor vehicles as well as provision of road safety education countrywide.

According to the report, road accidents have decreased and road users are adhering to road safety regulations. The report says 81,533 motor vehicles had been inspected in the operation, including trucks, buses, cars, auto rickshaws and motorcycles.

During inspection, 48,068 vehicles were found with no problems and that 33,637 vehicles were found to have various problems while 1,172 vehicles were banned from roads until they are serviced.

"During the operation, 128,875 drivers received road safety education. The number includes drivers of vehicles, motorcyclists, as well as bicycles," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Dar es Salaam have arrested two workers of the Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) suspected to have been involved in cybercrime offences.

According to the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, the suspects are accused of hacking TTCL data. He named them as Kelvin Siame (25) a TTCL Customer Care service provider and Lilian Hosea (36) who is an Accountant at TTCL, both residents of Dar es Salaam.

He told journalists that on July 12, the company's Inspector tipped the police that there were staff members of the company involved in hacking data of government institutions using TTCL network.

He mentioned the companies that their data had been hacked by the suspects as University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), National Housing Corporation (NHC) and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

According to him, those institutions have been buying data from TTCL for daily activities, but the suspects have been stealing data and selling it to private customers for their own benefit, occasioning loss to the company amounting to 46m/-.

