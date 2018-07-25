Nigeria: 2Face, Simi Collaborate On 'Simisola' Deluxe Album

Alternative singer Similola Ogunleye a.k.a Simi has gotten her dream collaboration with music legend Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2 Face, 2 Baba or Tu Baba on the release of the 'Simisola' deluxe album.

The duo came together on the remix of 'Original Baby' , part of the original 'Simisola' album initially released in 2017.

Simi announced the song's release on her Instagram page @simplysimi on Wednesday by sharing a snippet of the song with the caption, "Issa legend @official2baba".

The collaboration comes five years after Simi tweeted about her wish to work with 2 Baba, whose song 'African Queen' is regarded as a timeless classic.

In 2015, Simi tweeted @Simplysimi, "One day, very soon, I'll work wichu. Promise RT @2faceidibia: One love 2 all 2baba pples! I hail o. I say without u there will be no me!"

The tweet went viral and fans of both musicians appealed for the collaboration to take place between the two musicians who are described as 'musical powerhouses'.

Although the original 'Simisola' album only featured Adekunle Gold on 'Take Me back', the Deluxe version contains two collaborations with 2 Baba and renowned producer Sigag Lauren.

The version contains 14 original tracks and two remixes; 'Original Baby'with 2 Baba and 'Smile for Me remix' with Lauren. (NAN)