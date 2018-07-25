25 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2Face, Simi Collaborate On 'Simisola' Deluxe Album

Tagged:

Related Topics

Alternative singer Similola Ogunleye a.k.a Simi has gotten her dream collaboration with music legend Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2 Face, 2 Baba or Tu Baba on the release of the 'Simisola' deluxe album.

The duo came together on the remix of 'Original Baby' , part of the original 'Simisola' album initially released in 2017.

Simi announced the song's release on her Instagram page @simplysimi on Wednesday by sharing a snippet of the song with the caption, "Issa legend @official2baba".

The collaboration comes five years after Simi tweeted about her wish to work with 2 Baba, whose song 'African Queen' is regarded as a timeless classic.

In 2015, Simi tweeted @Simplysimi, "One day, very soon, I'll work wichu. Promise RT @2faceidibia: One love 2 all 2baba pples! I hail o. I say without u there will be no me!"

The tweet went viral and fans of both musicians appealed for the collaboration to take place between the two musicians who are described as 'musical powerhouses'.

Although the original 'Simisola' album only featured Adekunle Gold on 'Take Me back', the Deluxe version contains two collaborations with 2 Baba and renowned producer Sigag Lauren.

The version contains 14 original tracks and two remixes; 'Original Baby'with 2 Baba and 'Smile for Me remix' with Lauren. (NAN)

Nigeria

Official Accused of Encouraging Fraud Elected Into African Court

Despite a N1 billion suit against her for allegedly conspiring to subvert the trial of suspects in a multi-million naira… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.