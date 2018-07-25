24 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia-Eligible Kandji Is a Hot-Cake in Finnish Football

By Sulayman Bah

Mention the top scorers in the Finnish premier league and he is up there with the very best. Macoumba Kandji is on a brilliant career resurrection after firing in nine goals in fourteen appearances.

The 31-year-old, eligible to play for Gambia through his mother, is the Scandinavian country's third best scorer, three shy of the joint-top goal-getters Brazail's Klauss and Karjalainen of Finland.

He was on target in Honka's spanking of third-from-bottom TPS on Saturday, netting the opening goal. His goal tally this term is a far cry from the five he managed in twenty-five starts for Inter Turku the previous year.

The 31-year-old, one-time a target for the Gambia Football Federation was without a club after leaving Inter-Turku at end of last term. He will hope to continue firing from all cylinders as third-placed Honka tries to re-launch their big personality status to rival serial league winners HJK Helsinki.

