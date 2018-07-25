24 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Marreh Could Seek Minutes in France

By Sulayman Bah

Midfielder Sulayman Marreh could head to France after seeing playing minutes hard to come by in England. The former Samger FC playmaker is a player of English Premier League outfit Watford FC who own his playing rights.

Watford have enough options in the middle and are considering loaning the Gambian for the second time after his spell with Real Valladolid and Almeria in the Spanish second tier.

French second division side Lens -who once courted Tijan Jaiteh -are believed to his next destination to seek regular football with. No formal bids have been lodged but the French team are looking for reinforcements ahead of start of the new season.

A move there will see the 22-year-old, likened to Paul Pogba in style, join compatriot Ablie Jallow in the same tier.

