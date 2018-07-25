24 July 2018

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: NHIL, Getfund Levy to Be Separated

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government is set to separate the Health Insurance Fund Levy and the GETFund component from the Value Added Tax (VAT).

These two components will now have straight levies of 2.5 percent.

"Both the Health Insurance Fund and the GETFund levies will continue to be 2.5 percent each, while the applicable VAT rate is 12.5 percent," the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta said during the Mid Year Budget review on Thursday.

This comes amid the growing concern about financial challenges facing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The National Health Insurance Authority CEO and the Health Minister have consistently warned that the NHIS risks collapsing if financing issues were not addressed.

The GETFund also has a bearing on the infrastructure needs of Senior High Schools amid the increased intake brought on by the Free SHS policy.

Explaining the reasons for the change, Mr. Ofori-Atta said "studies have indicated that current revenue sources do not guarantee the sustainability of the NHIS given that enrollment to the Scheme has increased over the years. The GETFund is also inadequate in the face of an expanding student population and need for additional infrastructure."

"Mr. Speaker, government is therefore, consolidating contributions to the Health Insurance Fund Levy and the GETFund portion of the VAT into a separate Health and Education Levy. This will enable the Government isolate and increase the budget for health and education," the Finance Minister said.

This measure was in response to the fiscal performance for the first five months of 2018.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said these measures, among others, are to ensure the government meets its fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP.

The government is also imposing a 10 percent luxury vehicle tax on vehicles with a capacity of 3.0 litres and above.

The Personal Income Tax is also to include an additional band of GH¢10,000 and above per month at a rate of 35%.

CBN

Ghana

Vodafone Optimistic About Operations Despite Challenges - Regional CEO

Vodafone says it is optimistic about its operations in Ghana despite the many changes and challenges that need to be… Read more »

Read the original article on Business Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.