South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala On Brics Business Council Meeting

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Premier, Mr Sihle Zikalala has hailed the two-day BRICS Business Council meeting which ended yesterday evening as a resounding success, adding that it had profiled the province as an ideal investment destination.

The BRICS Business Council was attended by, among others, representative of BRICS member countries, Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Rob Davies, Chair of the South African Chapter in BRICS, Dr Iqbal Surve, Vice-President & COO of the New Development Bank, Mr. Xian Zhu and various other business people.

Providing the provincial government's assessment of the meeting today, Zikalala said the BRICS Business Council annual meeting had provided various crucial platforms for the province to engage meaningfully with council members.

"We were able to showcase our investment opportunities and expose delegates to some of our catalytic initiatives. During the investment session many BRICS delegates indicated an interest in investing in the province. Local business people were also given space during the gala dinner to network; establish useful contacts and set up one on one engagement with BRICS business people," said Zikalala.

The BRICS meeting comes at a time when massive investments are being poured into different parts of KwaZulu-Natal by big conglomerates.

"This is major vote of confidence in our province's resolve to grow its economy for the benefit of all its citizens," continued Zikalala.

He added that the lively deliberations during various council sessions on key developmental issues augured well for the province's growth aspirations.

"The New Development Bank indicated its willingness and readiness to support BRICS countries in pursuit of their developmental aspirations, and as KwaZulu-Natal we are poised to benefit handsomely from the bank as can be evinced in the Durban port terminal which is financed by the bank," added Zikalala.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs