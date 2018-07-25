South Africa: Premier Stanley Mathabatha Launches Youth Employment Service, 26 Jul

press release

In his State of the Nation Address this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a commitment that job creation will be at the center of government's agenda in 2018. The President subsequently launched the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative responding to the youth unemployment is the most pressing and socio-economic challenge facing the country.

During his State of the Province Address, Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha indicated the need for Limpopo Provincial Government to develop the Limpopo Youth Development Strategy, to clearly define the youth development agenda in the province and allow young people to come together under one roof to determine their own future. The Province has since finalized the Youth Development Strategy in February this year and approved by the Executive Council in May 2018.

The objectives of the strategy are:

To reassert youth development as a cross-cutting responsibility of all sector departments and state agencies in Limpopo Provincial Government and Municipalities,

To ensure that youth development issues are mainstreamed and occupy their rightful place and space in the planning, budgeting and implementation of programmes of the Limpopo Provincial Government,

To strengthen the capacity of key youth development institutions in the province and ensure integration and coordination in the delivery of youth services,

To create a wider range of learning pathways to provide young people with multiple routes and exit opportunities for them to realize successful transition from youth to adulthood,

To design and implement interventions that seek to provide a wide variety of opportunities for needy young people, especially in rural areas.

The Provincial Economic Cluster subsequently developed a practical programme that is aimed at empowering over nine thousand (9000) young people in 2018/2019 financial year. The Economic Cluster comprises of the following departments and agencies :- Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport and Community Safety, Limpopo Tourism Agency, Limpopo Gambling Board, Great North, Limpopo Connexion, Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure and Office of the Premier.

Economic Cluster has delegated champions to implement and report progress on nine thousand opportunities which were committed by Limpopo Provincial Government at the beginning of the financial year. The opportunities provided are in the following sectors: Agriculture - 410, Transport and Logistics - 641, Tourism - 490, Environment - 976, ICT - 500, Green Economy - 50, Engineering services (Mechanical) - 406, Artisanal, Manufacturing and Construction) - 3510, Business Services (Entrepreneurship) - 2603, and General (Government) - 70.

The Premier of Limpopo Province, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will launch Youth Development Programme programme on the 26 July 2018. The launch will be held under theme "Moving towards a meaningful Economic Transformation driven through Youth Empowerment".

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier