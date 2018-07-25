Ghana: President Nominates Jean Mensa As EC Boss... Nominates Two Other Deputees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa as the new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The President has also nominated Mr. Samuel Tettey, Director, Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission and Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon as her two deputies

Following the retirement of a senior member of the commission, Mrs. Paulina Dadzewa on April 30, 2018, the President has nominated Ms. Adwoa Asare Bossman, a corporate legal practitioner, to the membership of the Electoral Commission.

President Akufo-Addo has, by a letter dated Thursday July 19, 2018, forwarded the names of nominees to the Council of State for consideration and advice, in accordance with Article 70 (2) of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that "the President shall, acting on the advice of the Council of State, appoint the Chairman, deputy chairmen, and other members of the Electoral Commission."

The Council of State is expected to present their advice on the nominees to the President for the appointments to be finalised.

The nominations follow the removal from office, on June 28, of the former Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, and the two deputies, Mr. Amadu Sulley and Mrs. Georgina Opoku Amankwah, by President Akufo-Addo.

This was after a committee established by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, to investigate petitions brought against them, recommended their removal for misconduct.

Mrs. Jean Mensa, according to the IEA's website, has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy as well as in the development of policy alternatives including the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill and the Revised Political Parties Bill.

Mrs. Mensa was a tireless advocate for the review of Ghana's 1992 Constitution and served as a Commissioner of the government-established Constitution Review Commission. She is currently a member of the government committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill.