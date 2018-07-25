analysis

The governing ANC wants the Public Investment Corporation, manager of government pensions and savings, to help financially troubled Eskom by turning its approximately R120-billion loan into equity. Discussions are under way, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says. It's an interesting proposal from Luthuli House as state coffers are depleted and privatisation is simply not an option, ideologically speaking.

If there is something the ANC Top Six officials talk about in their regular Monday meetings, it's getting the economy going, according to ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile:

"It's top of the agenda at Luthuli House... We have to get the economy right and be able to create the necessary employment, particularly for young people".

But exactly how to do so, is the question. Government is cash-strapped, in no small way by the under-collection of approximate R50-billion in tax revenue by the South African Revenue Service (Sars). And so the governing ANC, in government offices and Luthuli House, is getting innovative - with equity stakes looming large.

"If you look at Eskom the debt is seriously high. So we need to...