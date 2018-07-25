South Africa: Labour Hosts Brics Meetings, 30 Jul to 1 Aug

press release

Department of Labour hosts last Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Labour and Employment Working Group and Ministerial meetings

Following the successful hosting of the BRICS Labour and Employment Meeting in May this year in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, the Department of Labour will once again host the second and last BRICS meeting as chair from Monday to Friday at Fairmont Zimbali Hotel in Kwa-Dukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting held under the theme "BRICS in Africa: Developing Countries for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the New Industrial Revolution", will be under the direction of the Honourable Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant and the Department of Labour's Director General Thobile Lamati whom will respectively chair the Labour and Employment Ministerial Meeting (LEMM) and the Labour and Employment Working Group (LEWG).

The LEWG will take place from Monday 30th July to Wednesday 1st August as a precursor to the LEMM, which is scheduled for Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd August. It will thus continue with the discussions and conclude on the four thematic areas discussed in the first meeting. The thematic areas are

Enhancing and improving youth employment;

Decent work and Economic Growth: women participation: Equal pay for work of equal value;

Deepening cooperation on social dialogue and tripartism; and

Previous commitments such as the change driven by technological, globalisation, demographics, social values and the changing of personal expectations of the workforce.

As part of the BRICS Outreach Programme, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika member states, Republic of Namibia and the Kingdom of eSwatini in addition to the host will be in attendance as well as the international technical partners, namely, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Agency (ISSA). Delegates from BRICS member states will comprise of government, employer organisations as well as worker organisations.

The opening sessions on Monday (LEWG) and Thursday (LEMM) are open to the media and those who intend to cover it are requested to arrange for accreditation. Please send your details (Name, Surname, Organisation and Identity number) to Mapula.tloubatla@labour.gov.za by 16H00 today.

Issued by: Department of Labour