24 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: China's Xi Promises U.S.$14.7 Billion in Investments in South Africa

analysis By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China having a bilateral meeting during his State Visit to South Africa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 24 2018. Photo: Kopano Tlape GCIS

In addition to R14.7-billion in investments promised by China, the cash-strapped state-owned enterprises which had dodgy links to the Guptas, Eskom and Transnet, will receive major new Chinese loans worth a combined R37.7-billion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has committed China to investing $14.7-billion in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said after meeting Xi in Pretoria on his state visit to South Africa on Tuesday. This would be a significant boost to Ramaphosa's international drive to raise $100-billion in investment over the next five years.

Xi himself announced at the same joint press conference with Ramaphosa that China would take "active measures" to boost imports from South Africa to support the country's development agenda and priorities.

State-owned China Development Bank has also agreed to lend $2.5-billion (R33.7-billion) to cash-strapped power utility Eskom to complete the Kusile coal-powered power station project in Mpumalanga.

And a $300-million (R4-billion) loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will go to another ailing state-owned enterprise, Transnet....

