25 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Nabbed After Allegedly Forcing Kidnapped Woman to Have Abortion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped a pregnant woman and performed an illegal abortion on her in Mpumalanga, police said.

Three men, Seyikabi Wilson, 46, Jingo Wassua, 35, Njombozi Katiti, 43 and a woman, Lydia Mojemba, 34, appeared in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the incident, according to police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

They face charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder. The four accused are in custody and their case was postponed.

According to Bhembe, Mojembe was related to the 20-year-old victim.

"It is alleged that they (the accused) took the pregnant woman from Secunda to Ogies where they locked her in a room."

"Once she was in that room it was alleged that they gave her several tablets for termination of pregnancy, but it seems they were not very successful in the beginning. They proceeded until they were successful over a period [of] time, and the baby came, but was already dead."

Bhembe said the four then wrapped the stillborn baby in a plastic bag and was dumped at a railway line.

"The woman managed to open the door and escape. She ran to the nearest road and got a lift to Secunda where she reported the matter."

The woman was apparently eight months pregnant.

The motive is still unknown.

Source: News24

South Africa

Drinking Water Contaminated With Micro Plastic Pollution in Gauteng

Drinking water in Johannesburg and Tshwane is polluted with microplastics, a new study has found. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.