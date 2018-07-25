24 July 2018

Cameroon: Godwill Neba - Paving His Way to the Top

By Brenda Yufeh

After numerous auditions without much luck, Godwill Neba finally had his chance and is bent on making the most out of it.

Godwill Neba is a name to watch out for in the Cameroon film Industry; Collywood. Upon obtaining a Master Degree, he decided to go into acting in 2009. Godwill went for numerous auditions without much luck but he did not feel discouraged. His luck changed in 2010 when he went to auditions and was selected to play in the movie "Atonement Calabash" produced and directed by Tihum Titus Akuro.

Godwill has to his credit about 40 movies, series and shorts films including ; "Cobweb", " Bushfaller", " In 19 Hours", "The Brim", "Negligence" just to mention a few. Born on July 12 1978, he hails from Mezam Division in the North West Region.

His educational journey has been a successful one, from Pan-African institute where he obtained a diploma in Human Resource Management and Development, issued by the Institute of commercial Management in London, to the University of Dschang, where he obtained a degree in Law and Political Sciences and a Matrise in Common Law. The University of Buea was his next stop, where he obtained a Master Degree in International relations.

When he is not on set « Goddy », as he is fondly called by his friends loves singing, listening to music or getting gorgeously tanned in the sun. He was also the regional supervisor of set mobile, and is presently working with Nextel Cameroon, as well as manages Dream Land Cabaret in Bamenda. He is also a photo-videographer, a singer and composer.

Despite the endless problems plaguing the film industry such as little remuneration, Godwill Neba's determination to succeed in his journey overrides all hardships. His supportive family has been the bedrock to his staying focused. His hope is to get international recognition someday, reason why he works so tirelessly.

