Cameroon: Situation in North West - South West Regions - Catholic Christians Pray for Peace

Members of the Catholic Men Association, CMA, yesterday organised a national day of prayer for normalcy to return to Cameroon.

The Catholic Men Association (CMA), Cameroon yesterday observed a national day of prayer for peace to return to the Northwest and Southwest Regions and to Cameroon as a whole. This is amongst several resolutions taken during their last National enlarged executive meeting, which took place from the 6th to the 8th of July 2018 at the National Secretariat in Buea.

It was chaired by the CMA National President, Mr. Okie Johnson Ndoh. The meeting focused on three main areas: putting a blue print on the spiritual life of the CMA, sustainability, and crusading for peace in the two Anglophone regions.

Delegates resolved that a 9-day Novena for peace will hold across all the branches of the CMA from the 23rd to the 31st July 2018 with a Votive Mass for Peace to be celebrated at the end of the Novena. To match words with actions, the enlarged executive meeting promised to meet with the Bishops of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference on August 19, 2018 during their BAPEC meeting in Bamenda in order to hand over their own support for the internally displaced persons as a result of the crisis in the two regions.

By this gesture, the CMA National President intimated, that the CMA would not be indifferent to the suffering masses as the Bishops of the BAPEC have been in the fore-front of assistance to the internally displaced persons and for peace to return to the two Anglophone regions. It was also resolved that members of the School of St. Joseph should grow in spirituality, with the President calling on all CMA members to carry out activities that will portray their spirituality.

This was corroborated by the National Spiritual Director (Chaplain), Rev. Fr. Kizito Forbi, who presented various documents that would boost the spiritual life of students in the School of St. Joseph. These include a three-year National Work Plan (2019 - 2021), a Novena Handbook, Rites of consecration, among other spiritual documents.

Considering that the CMA needs to carry out activities for its sustainability, Mr. Okie Johnson re-echoed on aspects of his policy speech during the February 9th 2018 Elective Extra-Ordinary Congress in Bamenda, namely, building a vibrant CMA that is geared towards actions than words. He encouraged each diocese to organize sustainable activities like agriculture from which income will benefit not only the diocese but also the national CMA.