Nigeria: Konga Celebrates Sixth Year, Assures Customers

Konga, Nigeria's leading e-commerce giant, turned six this month.

In line with efforts to commemorate its strides and innovations in the Nigerian e-commerce eco-system, the company is celebrating customers with a mega promotion tagged- The Big 6.

The week-long promotion, scheduled to run from July 23rd till the end of the month, will see millions of products from Konga's massive inventory go on sale at unbeatable prices for its teeming customers online at konga.com and offline in every Konga retail store nationwide.

Interestingly, Konga has added a unique dimension to the promotion with a bold declaration of best prices unmatched anywhere else in the market for the wide range of genuine products on its platforms, with the company ready to refund customers who find a better price for a genuine product sourced from its manufacturers.

Among the wide array of products on offer are mobile phones, laptops, computing products, and accessories, home and kitchen appliances, electronics, fashion items, consumer items, among others.

Furthermore, Konga has lined up several incentives and add-ons to excite the consumer and deliver more value throughout the duration of the promotion including freebies, shopping vouchers, free delivery on specific items, flash sales and special giveaways.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Online, Nick Imudia stated that the 6th Anniversary promotion is Konga's unique way of appreciating the customer for their loyalty to the brand, reiterating that the sales fiesta will offer unbeatable deals and prices that will astound the average shopper.

"Through the Konga 6th Anniversary promotion, we are offering our customers a chance to shop genuine products from the biggest brands at rock-bottom prices that cannot be matched in the market. We are also offering speedy delivery and free shipping on several items, thereby providing more value for money to our customers. In addition, there are loads of freebies and other special offers on each day of the promotion for shoppers. It is our own little way of appreciating our customers for their patronage and for keeping faith with us as we redefine e-commerce in Nigeria and beyond," he disclosed.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Online, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh affirmed that Konga has, since inception, consistently raised the bar of excellent service delivery in the e-commerce industry - a journey he claims is just beginning in view of the many exciting innovations the company is on the verge of unveiling. According to him, the Konga 6th Anniversary celebration is a fitting occasion to celebrate customers, urging them to take advantage of the amazing offers lined up by the company for the week-long promotion.

"Konga is not only one of the pioneers of the e-commerce revolution in Nigeria but has remained in the forefront of driving higher standards and solutions to improve the customer experience. We are determined to continue leading from the front and this justifies the hard work we are putting in to come up with several innovations that will further elevate standards and widen the service offerings in the e-commerce space."