Nigeria: Buhari Swears in Former IG, Smith, Members of Police Service Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in a former Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Musiliu Smith, as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Smith will succeed another former IGP, Mike Okiro.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President.

Also sworn in were Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner) from the north-east, representing the judiciary community; retired AIG Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner) from north-west, representing the Police community; Mohammed Najatu (member) from the north-west, representing women on the commission, Braimoh Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community, Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights and Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East, representing organized labour.

Mr Buhari also swore in, Festus Okoye, as a National Electoral Commissioner, in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), representing the South East.