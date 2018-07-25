Tanzania: South Korea - Tanzania to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

South Korea and Tanzania seek to work even closer following a series of customary changes that were made to steer their relationship. The two countries agreed on free visa entries to South Korea for Tanzanians with official or diplomatic passports. The agreement would spur the diplomatic relations between the two parties. Their interactions have borne fruit with either end opening their boundaries for business and investments.

The requirement of visas to travel to another country has been a barrier to trade and industry among nations, limiting the economic growth. Kenyan travelers, for instance, had lamented on South Africa's visa regulations as being a deterrent to steer tourism and should be urgently looked into. The Government of South Africa said they would check on the visa application rules to make changes.

For Tanzanians, it will be a walk in the park to do business in South Korea. The East Asian nation has an array of business opportunities that the Tanzanians can take hold of to give back to their country. It has a wide market that can suit Tanzania's exports to earn foreign exchange and open doors for other businesses.

South Korea on the other end has invested much in the East African nation with Korean companies having a share in major projects in the country. President John Magufuli has expressed the desire of the Government to charm Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by providing a conducive business environment for the investors.

The South Korean Government also agreed to market Tanzania's tourist attractions to encourage its citizens to promote the sector. Tanzania boasts as being on the tourist global map having hosted a number of well-known iconic figures and celebrities.

The two countries would discuss matters o trade, tourism and culture to cement their bilateral relations in future. They have encouraged their private sectors to discuss ways to work together.