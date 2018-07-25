25 July 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: South Korea - Tanzania to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Green

South Korea and Tanzania seek to work even closer following a series of customary changes that were made to steer their relationship. The two countries agreed on free visa entries to South Korea for Tanzanians with official or diplomatic passports. The agreement would spur the diplomatic relations between the two parties. Their interactions have borne fruit with either end opening their boundaries for business and investments.

The requirement of visas to travel to another country has been a barrier to trade and industry among nations, limiting the economic growth. Kenyan travelers, for instance, had lamented on South Africa's visa regulations as being a deterrent to steer tourism and should be urgently looked into. The Government of South Africa said they would check on the visa application rules to make changes.

For Tanzanians, it will be a walk in the park to do business in South Korea. The East Asian nation has an array of business opportunities that the Tanzanians can take hold of to give back to their country. It has a wide market that can suit Tanzania's exports to earn foreign exchange and open doors for other businesses.

South Korea on the other end has invested much in the East African nation with Korean companies having a share in major projects in the country. President John Magufuli has expressed the desire of the Government to charm Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by providing a conducive business environment for the investors.

The South Korean Government also agreed to market Tanzania's tourist attractions to encourage its citizens to promote the sector. Tanzania boasts as being on the tourist global map having hosted a number of well-known iconic figures and celebrities.

The two countries would discuss matters o trade, tourism and culture to cement their bilateral relations in future. They have encouraged their private sectors to discuss ways to work together.

Tanzania

U.S Gas Roadmap to Power and Light Sub-Saharan Africa

Kenya and Tanzania are among nine African countries set to benefit from an ambitious US-led initiative to invest in… Read more »

Read the original article on The Exchange.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.