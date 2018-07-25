24 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: AU Slams Mass Slaughter By Boko Haram

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adane Bikila

Addis Ababa — THE African Union (AU) has condemned the killing of scores of soldiers and civilians in the Lake Chad basin by the Boko Haram terror group.

Children were among those slaughtered by the Muslim extremists in the latest massacres by the terrorists to overthrow governments.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the AU Commission, said he learned with shock the news of the attack in Chad.

"This despicable attack highlights the need for renewed efforts to put an end to the atrocities committed by Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin area," Mahamat said in Addis Ababa.

He said in that regard, he reiterated the solidarity of the AU with Chad and the other countries of the Multinational Joint Force mandated to fight the terrorist group.

Mahamat underlined the AU's determination to continue its efforts to help mobilize all the support required for the full success of the action taken by the countries of the region.

The Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced over 2 million people since it began an insurgency in Nigeria in 2009.

Its attacks have spread to neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, which are among nations in the Lake Chad basin.

The insurgency has escalated despite regional forces combining to halt the insurgency.

Nigeria

Official Accused of Encouraging Fraud Elected Into African Court

Despite a N1 billion suit against her for allegedly conspiring to subvert the trial of suspects in a multi-million naira… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.