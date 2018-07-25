Africa: AU Slams Mass Slaughter By Boko Haram

Addis Ababa — THE African Union (AU) has condemned the killing of scores of soldiers and civilians in the Lake Chad basin by the Boko Haram terror group.

Children were among those slaughtered by the Muslim extremists in the latest massacres by the terrorists to overthrow governments.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the AU Commission, said he learned with shock the news of the attack in Chad.

"This despicable attack highlights the need for renewed efforts to put an end to the atrocities committed by Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin area," Mahamat said in Addis Ababa.

He said in that regard, he reiterated the solidarity of the AU with Chad and the other countries of the Multinational Joint Force mandated to fight the terrorist group.

Mahamat underlined the AU's determination to continue its efforts to help mobilize all the support required for the full success of the action taken by the countries of the region.

The Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced over 2 million people since it began an insurgency in Nigeria in 2009.

Its attacks have spread to neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Chad and Niger, which are among nations in the Lake Chad basin.

The insurgency has escalated despite regional forces combining to halt the insurgency.