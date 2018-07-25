24 July 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Special Court to Prosecute Alleged Corrupt Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has disclosed that a special court dedicated solely to hear and determine corruption cases will soon be empanelled.

According to Francis Ben Kaifala, the court will be housed at the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone building at Jomo-Kenyatta Road in Freetown.

"The court will be housed in the Special Court building. The judiciary has identified a judge of serious integrity to sit in that court. We don't' want to wait for corruption to happen before we get into it as a commission," he said.

The new firebrand ACC czar also spoke about their intension to expand the prosecutorial powers of the commission so that the prosecution is fit and prepared to carry out their duties in ensuring that people indicted for corruption and corrupt practices do not go free.

Commissioner Kaifala noted that prosecution accounts for 20% of their work as an anti-graft agency as they only go to court to set example and bolster their preventive work.

"The vision of the ACC is that we want a transformative story of Sierra Leone headed by those who administered institutions of state to perform in a way that does not continue to project the image in a bad way. We want to change those indices that made this country to lie at the bottom and present us as the forgotten part of the world," he noted.

According to the ACC Commissioner, it should not be in the personal interest of public and private officials for the commission to have interest in them on corruption related activities.

He opined that an accusation of corruption is also as bad as being found guilty for corruption itself because it injures ones reputation, vision and aspiration.

Sierra Leone

New Elections Report Reveals Police Partiality

The National Election Watch (NEW) has in their 2018 Elections Observation Report revealed how the Sierra Leone Police… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.