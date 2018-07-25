Sierra Leone: 'Invitation to CID Is Political Intimidation'

Chairman and Leader of Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, has described his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) earlier on Monday as 'political intimidation'.

Last Friday, police invited Kamarainba on the allegations that remarks he had allegedly made on African Young Voices television and FM 98.1 were in breach of public order.

Speaking to journalists at CID headquarters, Mansaray denied interviews he granted to the media were in breach of any public order laws, adding the recordings would exonerate him.

Kamaraimba told newsmen the police went to his house on Friday without a warrant and that he refused going with them to the station as a result.

"Where is the warrant of arrest? They said they don't have it, and I told them, I'm not going with you. I think the best way to do is to invite me through the CID and the police station I would come," he said, adding that it was after that conversation with the police that he was invited to the CID on Monday at 11 a.m.

The ADP flag bearer in the 2018 election declined allegation making the rounds that he had averred that the passport of former President Ernest Bai Koroma had been withdrawn by the current government.

"It is bizarre for the police to claim that I have said the passport of the former president has been removed from him. The former president is not even in town. They want to silence the opposition like the last administration did. It is sad," he said.

Kamaraimba, as he popularly known, said he was surprised that the officers who went at his residence on Friday had not listened to the audio as they were acting on 'orders from above'

"I was asked by the interviewer to grade President Bio on his 100 days in office and I gave him thirty percent, which is a failed grade," Kamaraimba said, adding that there has been an increase in prices of fuel and rice while the cost of living is high.

He maintained that he had held the past All Peoples Congress-led government to account for the past five years and that he would continue to do same in the Sierra Leone Peoples Party administration.

Meanwhile, the police yesterday interrogated the ADP leader and allowed him to return home.