25 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President to Attend Brics Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, is due to travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday to participate in the 10th BRICS Summit at the invitation of his South African counterpart.

The event has already confirmed the participation of various leaders namely of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil,Michel Temer, China, Xi Jinping, Russia,Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Angop learnt that in Johannesburg, the Angolan leader is also expected to separately meet with Russian president and Indian PM.

Several other presidents have also been invited to take part in the event such as Namibia, Gabon, Uganda, Togo, Senegal, Rwanda, as well as all the SADC Heads of State and of Governments.

Angola

Public Office Adjusts Civil Service Salary

The Angolan executive said that the adjustment of the remuneration system of the public function and the gradual… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.