Angolan President to Attend Brics Summit

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, is due to travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday to participate in the 10th BRICS Summit at the invitation of his South African counterpart.

The event has already confirmed the participation of various leaders namely of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil,Michel Temer, China, Xi Jinping, Russia,Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Angop learnt that in Johannesburg, the Angolan leader is also expected to separately meet with Russian president and Indian PM.

Several other presidents have also been invited to take part in the event such as Namibia, Gabon, Uganda, Togo, Senegal, Rwanda, as well as all the SADC Heads of State and of Governments.