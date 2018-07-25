Namibia: Nakathila, Ndafoluma Promise Fireworks in Swakop

Windhoek — Namibia's leading boxing stable MTC Nestor 'Sunshine' Boxing and Fitness Academy, in collaboration with Africa's top sports and entertainment promotions firm Kalakoda Productions, yesterday launched the Desert Rumble III boxing bonanza, which will see no less than three continental titles put on the line.

The Desert Rumble III bonanza, slated for the coastal town of Swakopmund at The Dome on the 3rd of next month, will see Jeremiah "Lowkey" Nakathila take the starring role when he defends his coveted WBO Africa super featherweight title against Malawi's Crispin Moliati in the main bout of the evening.

In the main supporting bouts, underrated veteran pugilist Lukas "The Demolisher" Ndafoluma will also be in action when he takes on Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s Jimmy Mabundji in a WBO Africa middleweight 12-rounder.

Abraham "Energy" Ndauendapo will also be in action when he challenges DRC's Bilindo Eseko for the vacant WBF African super featherweight title over 12 rounds.

Speaking at the launch yesterday in the capital, Nakathila - who is currently rated No. 5 in the world by the WBO - promised to deliver a masterpiece in Swakopmund come fight night as a possible victory will see him move within touching distance of the world title shot.

"Every fight is big for me. I prepared well and I am waiting for Crispin to arrive. I want to showcase classic boxing and win for my fans. It's a very important fight," said the somewhat shy but lethal Nakathila.

For Ndafoluma, it will not only be about winning but also about proving to his fans why he remains one of the best but mostly underrated boxers in the middleweight division.

"For many years now, I have been underrated and not taken seriously but come 3 August, I will prove why I'm the best. I have prepared very well and my coach has done a great job as far as preparations go - I cannot wait for the fight. I want to display my talent as boxing is the only thing I'm good at," said Ndafoluma.

Promoter Nestor Tobias said they opted to have five fights on the night as the bouts will be televised live on national broadcaster NBC via Kwesé Sports on ESPN.

"There will be three titles on offer on the evening. We will be working with Kalakoda for the first time and it is a relationship we would like to keep in future. In our next engagement we will have the top five on television, while we will have a lot of undercards during the bonanza," Tobias said. Tickets will cost as follows: VIP N$350 and general access N$100. - Additional info: Nampa.