Africa: Tecno Listed Among Most Admired Brands in Africa

Various brands in Africa have roles to play in building the continent. In recognition of the growth of these brands, many of which were beginning to challenge and lead global brands in categories like telecommunications, The Brand Africa 100 was established.

Since 2010, it has identified, acknowledged and promoted African and global brands that are catalysts for Africa's growth, reputation and value.

The 2017/2018 Brand Africa 100 list, which started out with over 15,500 brand mentions covering over 2,200 admired brands, illustrates a very diversified portfolio of categories and brands in Africa.

In 2015 and 2016, the list spotlighted global brands like Nokia, which fell within the top 10 spots on the table. Brands Tecno and Itel fell in the 14th and 25th spots in 2016.

But in 2017/2018, TECNO's stock in the comity of companies providing mobile devices has grown in leaps and bounds and, as such, appreciated on the table, becoming the 7th most admired brand in Africa and soaring past big brands such as Nokia (13th position), Huawei and even Google. itel also rose to the 16th position.

Under the electronics and computers category, TECNO Mobile takes up the third position behind Samsung and Apple respectively. This is a huge deal for the brand which has taken up various CSR projects in respective countries in which it operates in Africa.

Since its inception in Africa as the first dual-SIM mobile devices provider in 2006, TECNO Mobile has grown to become a household name on the continent, courtesy of the brand's ever-growing popularity across multiple countries on the continent.

In a press statement released by TECNO Mobile, Jesse Oguntimehin, the company's PR and strategic partnership manager for Nigeria said: "For years we've continuously worked to understand the different needs of consumers, with the appreciation that culture, climes and economic situations all come together to affect the lives of the people.

"This understanding, combined with the focus to pioneer mobile technology innovations in Africa, has helped us to deliver products that many consumers feel drawn to and love to own. So this rating is a sign of recognition, meaning a lot for everyone at TECNO Mobile, and for the most part, it feels rewarding that we're able to make better the experiences of the African people, helping them to create great and lasting memories.

"We sure would love to be higher up on the list in many more years to come, and this we'll do by remaining committed to the values that brought us here, while making the latest technology accessible to more people and creating enriching experiences through the products we make."

The report by Brand Africa highlighting the brand as one of Africa's most admired brands across different categories further validates that.

Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng says, "The valuation is a multi-tier royalty relief methodology that blends a brand's financial performance and consumer admiration to create a unique index and ranking."

He notes that the companies have shown "an incredible consistency with 60 per cent of the top brands being present in both the unprompted and prompted surveys."

He further explains that the study was conducted by Brand Africa partners GeoPoll, a leading research firm in emerging markets, with analysis and insights by Kantar TNS, the world's largest insight information research firm, and Brand Leadership, Africa's premier branding advisory firm.

"African brands have an important role in helping to build the African brand," says Ikalafeng. "These rankings are an important metric of the progress Africa is making in creating homegrown world-class brands that are changing the narrative on African competitiveness, image and reputation and contributing to its socio-economic transformation."

From releasing affordable smartphones and feature phones in Africa and Asia to signing a partnership with English football club, Manchester City, TECNO Mobile has continued to expand its base with customer satisfaction at the core of its operations.