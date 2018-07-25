25 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Public Office Adjusts Civil Service Salary

Luanda — The Angolan executive said that the adjustment of the remuneration system of the public function and the gradual resumption of the promotion process are taking place through the financial availability of the salary fund and the autonomization of the day-to-day management of human resources.

According to the statement of the meeting held this Tuesday in Luanda, between the Executive and trade unions and professional organizations, as the financial funds are available, there will be vacancies, public tender openings and staff mobility.

In this same context, and concerned with improving the quality of public services and the professional development of staff in the administrative public sector, the Executive recently approved the new careers in Education, Health and Higher Education.

All of these and other population improvement measures are foreseen in the governance program for 2017-2022 through the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The meeting was led by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, representing the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

