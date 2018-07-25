25 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Ambassador Starts Tour of Duty In Turkey

Ankara — Diplomat José Gonçalves Martins Patrício started his tour of duty as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to the Republic of Turkey on Tuesday (24th), with the delivery of the credentials to the Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan.

The accreditation ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace and was attended by Turkish diplomats and members of the Angolan diplomatic corps in Turkey.

Diplomat José Patrício was appointed on 6 March by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and has served as ambassador of Angola to the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States, Portugal, Cape Verde and the CPLP.

The strengthening of bilateral relations, in the fields of agriculture, tourism, higher education and textile industry, is at the heart of the Angolan-Turkish talks at various levels.

