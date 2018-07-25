Nigeria: My Administration's Greatest Achievement Is Security of Lives, Property, Ambode Restates

Abuja — Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State yesterday said the greatest achievement of his administration was the protection of lives and property of the residents.

Ambode, who spoke on the theme, "Cultural Values, National Security and Challenges of Contemporary Governance: Perspective from Lagos State Experience" at the 2018 Executive Intelligence Management Course of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, said the crime rate in the state had tremendously reduced with the establishment of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency and injection of over N20 billion to tackle security alone in the past three years.

He said: "Indeed, I strongly believe that the fight against crime and all forms of criminality would be better enhanced if efforts are geared towards embracing community-policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies.

"This is what informed the setting up of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp Agency. However, what we have found in our experience in Lagos State is that intelligence gathering through community policing will be ineffective in the absence of certain germane cultural values in the society.

"Indeed, the security of lives and property of citizens remains the topmost pursuit of my administration. One of the biggest achievements of my administration in the last three years is the security of lives and the property of Lagos State residents. And of course, it is gratifying to note that Lagos State is now one of the safest cities in Africa."

According to him, effective security architecture will ensure implementation of all other policies and the preservation of investments.

He noted that to reclaim the cultural values in multi-cultural and cosmopolitan Lagos State, there were four cardinal values that should be observed such as truth, justice, hard-work and character.

The governor, who stated that 65 per cent of Nigeria's population were people above the age of 35, said although security was the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government, Lagos State government had gone ahead to support the security agencies to ensure the security of all and sundry in the state.