Ghana: Man Arrested in Connection With Wife's Murder

A 49-year old man was on Friday arrested by the Police in connection with the murder of his wife at Ashongman Estates in Accra.

Ernest Titi Perdison, a carpenter was reported to have hit his wife, Salomey Perdison, 38, trader and a mother of four with a pinch bar during a scuffle, resulting in her death.

The suspect is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said during investigations that Perdison told the police that her deceased wife was a trader but has been incurring debt.

DSP Tenge said according to the suspect, he recently gave GH¢350 to her wife to trade in her "Wele" business but he later received a call from a lady that his wife owed her.

The Police PRO said Perdison inquired from his wife why she was incurring debt after he(suspect) gave her capital to trade with.

She said according to the suspect, the woman walked away which resulted in a scuffle.

DSP Tenge said Perdison told the Police, the deceased used a ceramic cup to hit him and he also used his pinch bar to hit her.

She said when Police got to the crime scene, his statement he gave the police was not consistent, adding that he broke down and confessed to the crime.

It was reported in the Ghanaian Times, July 20, 2017 edition, that the Police Command was investigating the murder of a woman at Ashongman Estates in Accra

On July 17, at about 4.30p.m, the police received information that someone was found dead in a room at the Ashongman Estates.

DSP Tenge said when the police went to the scene, they found the deceased in a pool of blood, and a pinch bar, believed to have been used for the murder, beside the body.