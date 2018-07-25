Ghana: Police Hunt for Board Chairman, Directors of Accent Bank for Gh¢10m Fraud

/

The Police have mounted a search for the arrest of the Board Chairman of Accent Financial Service, and seven other directors for allegedly swindling 20 customers of GH¢10,000,000.

They are Eric Kweku Osei, the Board Chairman, Benone Yaw Asihene,Elizabeth Dzormeko,Joseph Morrison Lawrence Otoo,Ohene Osei,Dr Kwadwo Ayisi Ahwireng and Bukari Osei, all on the board of directors.

The victims who include retirees, accountants and bankers among others were reported to have paid at least GH¢500,000 with the highest being GH¢2,000,000.

According to the Police the firm which had been registered with the Registrar's General Department promised customers of 33.5 per cent interest within three months depositing with them.

The Director of the Commercial Fraud Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department(CID), Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Faustina Andoh Kwofie confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said a customer (name withheld) of the firm, came to report to the unit that three months ago she deposited GH¢2,000,000 last year with Accent Financial Services but upon maturity the company has failed to pay the money to the complainant.

The Director said anytime the police go to their office at Dzorwulu in Accra to assist in investigations they were met by a secretary who informed them the directors were in a meeting.

Chief Supt Kwofie said the Board Chairman was invited by the police but he had not responded to their invitation.

She said investigation has revealed that the directors do not go to the office and all efforts to trace them had proved futile since they have relocated.

The Director appealed to the public who have fallen victim, to report to the unit to assist in investigations.

She called on the public to volunteer information to the Police to assist in the arrest of the suspects.