Ghana: 'I'll Build Formidable NDC Communication Team in A/R'

Ejisu — The former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, Donkor Fuseini has vowed to build a formidable communication wing in the region, capable of winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power come 2020 elections.

According to him, the lack of effective communication between the erstwhile government and the party gave room for "Ghanaians to believe the palpable lies told them by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)", leading to their defeat.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times here after picking forms to contest the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer slot in the upcoming regional delegates conference, Mr. Fuseini expressed his determination to "correct the anomaly" to build a unified party.

Outlining his plans for the region, the former DCE promised to build the capacity of constituency executives particularly women to be abreast with current happenings in the country to effectively contribute to media discussions.

To him, networking all communication officers under one umbrella in the region was key to build a resilient party such that "they will be the first to hear any news and understand every party communication strategy to link up with all constituency executives before radio discussions are done on issues".

Mr. Fuseini who is also Chief Executive Officer of CDAI, a non-governmental organisation focused on promoting cultural development in the country disclosed intentions to train bold and committed party members to properly explain issues of national concern to the understanding of their local communities to ensure active participation in the national discourse.

"We will also organise monthly press conferences at the constituency level to expose rots in various government structures.

"If voted into office, the NPP in Ashanti Region will no longer control the airwaves as we see now and we shall win the Zongos back with effective communication," he maintained.

Mr Fuseini called for unity among the rank and file of the party saying, "We need to build a united party at this time rather than personality worship where individuals are projected and hailed over the party."