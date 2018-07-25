24 July 2018

Ghana: Govt to Construct 570 Dams in 3 Northern Regions

By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Bunkprugu — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that government is to construct 570 dams in the Northern, Upper East and West Regions this year.

He emphasised that the construction of the dams in the three regions was aimed at boosting agriculture in the country.

President Akufo-Addo announced this when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Bunkprugu in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri district at the beginning of his three-day official visit to the Northern Region.

He stated that his government was committed to improving the living conditions and status of farmers in the area.

The president also hinted that efforts were underway to address the perennial water challenges in the Mamprugu traditional area.

He revealed that soon the water expansion project for the area would take off and that the engineers would commence work there.

Nana Akufo-Addo assured that his government was working hard to implement all the flagship programmes it promised.

The president indicated his resolve to prove his critics wrong as measures were being initiated to ensure the successful implementation of projects such 'one district one factory' and 'one village one dam'.

He commended the chiefs and people of the Bunkprugu area for maintaining peace and unity in the year stressing government needed sustained peace to roll out its projects in the area.

"I commend you for ensuring peace and unity in the area and I hereby impress upon you to continue to maintain it", the president stated.

The chief of Bunkprugu, Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong, on his part commended the President for giving the area another district.

"We are grateful for the gift, I wish to assure your government of our commitment to assist the new assembly to grow," he assured.

He, however, appealed to the President to construct dormitories and dinner halls for the Bukprugu and Nakpanduri Senior High Schools (SHS) in the district.

Alhaji Nasimong pleaded with the government to take steps to fix the poor road network in the area in order to open the area to other communities.

A similar durbar was held in honour of the President and his entourage by the paramount chief of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Mahami Sheriga and his people at Nalerigu.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed and his deputy Mr Solomon Boua as well as other ministers of state accompanied the president.

