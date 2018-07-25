Ghana: GBA's Johnson Gets NPC Post

Mr Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has joined the stable of paralympic sports following his appointment as new Secretary General of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

The experienced administrator will oversee, coordinate and perform the administrative responsibility as the Secretary General to the Disabled/Para Sports in addition to his previous role with the GBA.

A letter of appointment signed by the acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Abdul Majeed Bawa and sighted by the Times Sports indicated that "As per our internal administrative arrangement, management has appointed you to oversee, handle the day-to-day general operations, coordinate and perform the administrative responsibility as the Secretary General to the Disabled/Para Sports as well as coordinate all the Disabled/Para Sports Associations and present on their behalf planned programmes and estimated budgets to the authority."

By this Mr Johnson will be a representative of the NSA in the implementation of its strategic plan, programmes and related matters.