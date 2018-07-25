Somalia: Jubbaland's Security Minister in Luq Town After Al-Shabaab Abducted Officials

The minister of security for Jubbaland state, Abdirashid Hassan Nur [Janan] has arrived in Luq town in Gedo region days after Al-Shabaab has kidnapped several local officials in charge of villages.

The minister held talks with authorities and traditional elders over the abduction and on way to rescue the official from the Al- Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants amid fear of their life.

During the meeting, the regional security minister has urged Jubbaland troops and the community to burn the candle from both ends too secure the release of the kidnapped village administrators.

Jubbaland has been battling Al-Shabaab in the region for several years with the support of African Union forces, mainly Kenyan military, but, the security still remains fragile due to the frequent attacks.