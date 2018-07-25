25 July 2018

South Africa: Suspect, Linked to 12 Deaths in Colenso Shooting, in Court

Police have made a breakthrough, following this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal taxi shooting in Colenso, with one man linked to the matter appearing in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Twelve people affiliated to the Ivory Park taxi association died in the attack on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man made his first appearance before Magistrate Mahomed Motala on Wednesday.

Following a request from prosecutor Calvin Govender, Motala ruled that he could not be named while sensitive investigations continue.

The man is charged with alleged illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. He was arrested on Tuesday.

He will appear again on August 1.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the killings on Sunday and said he had implemented a 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible for the shooting.

Sitole announced that various specialised police units, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, detectives, the Special Task Force and other officials would take part in the investigation.

The acting provincial commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and his management team would oversee the investigation into these murders.

The minibus taxi in question was travelling from a funeral at Ematimatolo back to Johannesburg on Saturday night, along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen, when it was ambushed by a group of gunmen.

Source: News24

