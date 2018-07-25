25 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Golden Eaglets Drawn Against Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin in Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria's cadet national team, Golden Eaglets have a feisty route to ply in their desire to reach next year's African U17 Nations Cup, as they have been drawn against Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Benin Republic in Group B of the zonal qualifiers, which is scheduled to start on September 2 in Niamey, Niger Republic, reports footballlive.ng.

Should the Eaglets pull through their group, and emerge one of two qualifiers for the semi-finals, they will also confront one of the three teams in Group A, being host nation, Niger Republic, Togo and Ghana.

However, only the overall winner of this zonal competition, officially tagged WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania, from which the top four teams will qualify for next year's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

While only one team will qualify from the Eaglets' zone, the other zonal qualifiers, WAFU A, which has the defending champions, Mali, will produce two teams for the African cadet championship, which will serve as finals for the qualifiers to the next FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Nigeria

Official Accused of Encouraging Fraud Elected Into African Court

Despite a N1 billion suit against her for allegedly conspiring to subvert the trial of suspects in a multi-million naira… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.