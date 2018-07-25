Nigeria: Golden Eaglets Drawn Against Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin in Qualifiers

Nigeria's cadet national team, Golden Eaglets have a feisty route to ply in their desire to reach next year's African U17 Nations Cup, as they have been drawn against Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Benin Republic in Group B of the zonal qualifiers, which is scheduled to start on September 2 in Niamey, Niger Republic, reports footballlive.ng.

Should the Eaglets pull through their group, and emerge one of two qualifiers for the semi-finals, they will also confront one of the three teams in Group A, being host nation, Niger Republic, Togo and Ghana.

However, only the overall winner of this zonal competition, officially tagged WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers will advance to the tournament proper in Tanzania, from which the top four teams will qualify for next year's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

While only one team will qualify from the Eaglets' zone, the other zonal qualifiers, WAFU A, which has the defending champions, Mali, will produce two teams for the African cadet championship, which will serve as finals for the qualifiers to the next FIFA U-17 World Cup.