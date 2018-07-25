25 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Trade Between South Africa and Angola Falls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — The balance of trade between Angola and South Africa dropped in the first quarter of 2018 and the same period in 2017 at11, 92 percent corresponding to over 311million Rands (USD 25.2 million).

The figures contrast the comparative data recorded in the first quarters of 2018 and 2016, which recorded an increase at level of 68, 61 percent estimated at overall amount of over 810 million Rand (USD66.5 million).

According to the report presented on Tuesday in Johannesburg by Angola's trade representative in South Africa, Videira Pedro, the drop recorded in 2018 and 2017 balance of trade is partial, providing that the data available report only until May this year.

However, the document forecasts a slight increase by the end of 2018.

According to Videira Pedro, who was speaking to Angolan press on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, the crude oil exports and its derivates from Angola remains at level of 99,7 percent of South Africa's volume of imports in terms of bilateral exchanges.

In its turn, South Africa exported animals, vegetables, pre-cooked food, mineral, chemical, plastics, rubber, leather, animals' skin and its derivates, wood, textile products, shoes and umbrellas among others.

The Angolan official also said the trade relation between the two nations have improved, underling that the increased recorded in 2016 and 2018 was thanks to the investments made by the South African supermarket chain Shoprite.

To him, Angola has conditions to export pineapple to South Africa, but it needs to make a huge effort, taking into account that this country's market is extremely demanding and competitive.

Angola

Public Office Adjusts Civil Service Salary

The Angolan executive said that the adjustment of the remuneration system of the public function and the gradual… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.